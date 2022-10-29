Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Lottery KR 573 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the result of the Karunya Lottery KR 573 lottery today, 29 October at 3 PM. The lottery draw results will be declared on the Kerala lottery department’s official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed lottery results of the KR 573 draw will be put out from 4 PM onwards. The Karunya Lottery KR 573 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. In order to make it convenient for the lottery ticket holders, the Karunya Lottery KR 573 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner of the KR 573 lottery draw will receive Rs 80 lakh while the second and the third prize winners are entitled to get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Lottery draw participants should be aware that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applicable on the lottery prize amount.

How to check the Karunya Lottery KR 573 lottery results?

Go to keralalotteryresult.net.

Search for the Karunya Lottery KR 573 draw results link on the main page.

Click on the link of the KR 573 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the KR 573 lottery prize?

The Karunya Lottery KR 573 prize winners should match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results announced in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official web portal. To claim the prize, the winners are required to submit their KR 573 tickets at the state lottery office within 30 days of result declaration.

Those who win a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to go through a verification process at the Kerala Lottery Office. People who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Winning KR 573 lottery ticket holders need to ensure that their lottery draw tickets are in a good condition. If by any chance, the Karunya Lottery KR 573 tickets are found to be damaged, then the lottery prize money will not be handed over to the winners. When they visit the Kerala lottery department’s office, the KR 573 winners are required to carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs for identity verification.

