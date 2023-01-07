Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 583 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Karunya KR 583 lottery draw results will be released by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 7 January 2023 at 3 pm. Once the KR 583 result announcement is done, participants can check their lottery ticket numbers on the official portal of the Kerala lottery department. In order to make it easy for the Karunya ticket holders, the KR-583 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed results of the Karunya KR 583 lottery will be declared on the web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Karunya KR 583 lottery first prize will take home an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner of the Karunya KR 583 lottery draw will receive Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner is entitled to get Rs 1 lakh.

The Karunya KR 583 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Karunya lottery ticket holders should know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent, along with an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent, will be applicable on the winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Karunya KR 583 results?

Go to keralalotteryresult.net.

Click on the KR 583 lottery draw results link that is present on the homepage.

Then, go to the link for Karunya KR 583 results. The Karunya results will then appear on the screen.

Karunya KR 583 lottery winners should match their winning lottery tickets with the result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the KR 583 winning tickets should be submitted at the Lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the Karunya winners need to make sure that their winning lottery tickets are not damaged.

While submitting the Karunya KR 583 lottery ticket at the office, valid identity proof such as voter id or Aadhaar card is also required to be submitted. The verification process needs to be completed within a span of 30 days from the result declaration, or else the prize money for KR 583 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a Karunya lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify their identity at the state’s lottery department’s office. Others who receive KR 583 prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their KR 583 prize money from an authorised lottery shop in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.