Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR-581 lottery results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the result of the Karunya KR-581 lottery today, 24 December 2022. The lottery results will be announced at 3 pm on the official webpage of the State Lottery Department. The Karunya KR-581 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Ticket holders should check the detailed lottery results of the KR 581 from 4 pm onwards on the main page. The KR 581 results will also be announced in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner of the Karunya KR 581 lottery will get an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second and the third prize winners of KR 581 will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. One lucky winner will receive a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. Karunya ticket holders need to know that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applicable on the KR 581 prize amount.

Here’s how to check the Karunya KR-581 lottery results:

Go to the lottery department’s official webpage .

Go to the Karunya KR-581 lottery draw results link on the main page.

The Karunya KR-581 result will then appear on the screen.

Soon after the results are released, KR 581 ticket holders should match their lottery ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website. Those winning the Karunya prize amount should submit their KR 581 tickets in good condition at the State lottery office within 30 days of the result declaration. They will not be able to claim the prize if they fail to verify themselves.

Ticket holders who win a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the Kerala Lottery Office to win the prize amount. Those winning an amount less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their prize money from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

