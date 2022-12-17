Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR-580 lottery results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will announce the result of the Karunya KR-580 lottery today, 17 December 2022. The Karunya results will be declared at 3 pm on the official web portal of the Kerala Lottery Department. Karunya ticket holders will be able to check the detailed lottery results of the same from 4 pm onwards. The first prize winner of the Karunya KR 580 lottery draw will take home Rs 80 lakh. The second and the third prize winners of the KR-580 lottery will receive Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Some lucky winners are also entitled to get a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The Karunya KR 580 lottery draw will happen at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

To make it easy for the Karunya lottery ticket holders, the KR-580 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. Karunya ticket holders should keep in mind that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the lottery prize money.

The lottery winners should verify their KR-580 numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. They will have to surrender the winning tickets within 30 days of result declaration.

Here’s how to check the Karunya KR-580 lottery results:

Visit keralalotteryresult.net.

Go to the Karunya KR 580 lottery draw results link on the official web page and then click on it.

The Karunya KR 580 result will be displayed on the screen.

Karunya ticket holders who win a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify their identity at the Kerala Lottery Office to win the prize amount. While those who win a prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim the amount from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

