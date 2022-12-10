Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 579 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Karunya KR-579 lottery draw results will be released by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 10 December 2022 at 3 pm. Once the result has been released, participants should check their KR 579 ticket numbers on the web portal of Kerala lottery department. To make it easy for the lottery ticket holders, the KR 579 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed KR 579 results will be announced on the web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Karunya KR 579 lottery’s first prize will be getting a prize of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner of the KR 579 lottery draw will receive Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will be getting an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

The Karunya KR-579 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Karunya 579 ticket holders should be aware that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applicable on the Karunya winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Karunya KR 579 results?

Visit the lottery department’s web portal.

Click on the KN 579 lottery draw results link that will be available on the homepage.

Then, go to the link for KN 579 results. The Karunya Plus KN 579 results will then appear on the screen.

Karunya Plus KN 579 lottery winners will be required to match their winning lottery tickets with the result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the KN 579 winning tickets are required to be submitted at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the Karunya winners need to make sure that their KR 579 winning lottery tickets are not damaged and are in a good condition.

When the participants submit the KN 579 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof, like voter id or Aadhaar Card, needs to be deposited as well. The verification process should be completed within a span of one month from the date of result declaration, or else the prize money for KN 579 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a Karunya lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 need to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who get a lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their KN 579 prize money from an authorised lottery shop in the state.

