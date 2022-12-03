Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 578 lottery results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Karunya KR-578 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 3 December 2022. Once the KR 578 lottery result announcement is done at 3 pm, the ticket holders need to check the Karunya results on the official website of Kerala lottery department. In order to make it convenient for the ticket holders, the KR 578 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed KR 578 results will be declared on the official web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Karunya KR 578 lottery’s first prize will be taking home a prize amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner of the Karunya lottery draw will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will receive Rs 1 lakh.

The Karunya KR 578 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. KR 578 lottery ticket holders need to know that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Karunya KR 578 results?

Go to the official portal of the department.

Search for the Karunya lottery draw results link present on the homepage.

Then, go to the link for KR 578 results. The Karunya KR 578 results will then be displayed on the screen.

Karunya KR 578 lottery winners need to match their winning lottery tickets with the results published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the KR 578 winning tickets will have to be submitted at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. All Karunya lottery winners should make sure that their KR 578 lottery tickets are not damaged.

While submitting the KR 578 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof, along with a voter id or Aadhaar Card, will have to be submitted. The verification process must be completed within a span of 30 days from the result declaration, or else the prize money for KR 578 cannot be claimed.

Those who win the KR 578 lottery prize money of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who win a Karunya lottery prize of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their KR-578 prize money from an authorised lottery shop.

