Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 577 lottery results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Karunya KR 577 lottery draw results will be announced by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 26 November 2022 at 3 pm. Once the KR 577 lottery result announcement is made, ticket holders should check the Karunya results on the official web portal of Kerala lottery department. In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the KR 577 results should also be declared in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed KR 577 results will be released on the official web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Karunya KR 577 lottery’s first prize will take home the prize amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner of the lottery draw will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will receive Rs 1 lakh.

The Karunya KR 577 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. KR 577 lottery ticket holders should know that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applicable on the winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Karunya KR 577 results?

Log on to keralalotteryresult.net.

Search for the Karunya KR 577 lottery draw results link available on the homepage.

Then, go to the link for KR 577 results. The Karunya KR 577 results will appear on the screen.

Karunya KR 577 lottery winners should match their winning lottery tickets with the result released in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the KR 577 winning tickets are required to be submitted at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. All Karunya winners need to make sure that their KR 577 lottery tickets are not damaged.

While submitting the KR 577 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof, including a voter id or Aadhaar Card, should be submitted. The process of verification is required to be completed within a span of one month from the result declaration, or else the prize money for KR 577 cannot be claimed.

Those who win the KR 577 lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will have to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who win a Karunya lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their KR-577 prize money from an authorised lottery shop.

