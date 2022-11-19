Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 576 lottery results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will announce the result of the Karunya KR 576 lottery today, 19 November 2022. The KR 576 lottery draw results will be released on the official web portal at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the Karunya KR 576 lottery will get an amount of Rs 80 lakh while the second and third prize winners will take home Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Some lucky lottery prize winners will get a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. Ticket holders can check the detailed KR 576 lottery results from 4 pm onwards on the web portal. The Karunya lottery draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Karunya KR 576 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. It is to be noted that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the KR 576 winning amount. The prize winners should verify the winning numbers with the lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit their tickets within one month.

How to check the Karunya KR 576 lottery results?

Visit the official Kerala Lottery web portal.

Search for the Nirmal KR 576 lottery draw results link on the home page.

The Karunya KR 576 results will appear on the screen.

Ticket holders who receive a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 must verify themselves at the Kerala Lottery Office. Those who win prize money amounting to less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their Karunya prize amount from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

