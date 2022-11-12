Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 575 result to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR 575 lottery draw at 3 pm today, 12 November. Ticket holders will be able to check the lottery results by visiting the official web portal of the lottery department. The detailed results will be announced from 4 pm onwards on the website. The Karunya KR 575 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the Karunya KR 575 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winner of the first prize will get an amount of Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third prize winners will be getting an amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. It should be noted that a 30 percent of lottery tax will be applied along with an agent lottery tax commission of 10 percent on the KR-575 prize amount won.

What are the steps to check the Karunya KR 575 lottery results?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Click on Karunya KR 575 lottery results link.

Step 3: The KR 575 draw results will then appear on the screen.

Step 4: Ticket holders will then be required to match their respective ticket numbers with the winning results.

What are the steps to claim the Karunya KR 575 prize money?

After the KR 575 lottery draw results are declared, the ticket holders will have to match their numbers with the ones published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winners of the Karunya KR 575 lottery draw will then have to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days from the date of result announcement. The winners should then note that the winning tickets are in a good condition and are not damaged. If the tickets are damaged, the winner will not be in a position to claim the prize money.

While visiting the lottery office to claim the prize, winners of KR-575 will then have to carry a valid identification card along with passport-size photographs.

Those who have won a lottery prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more in the KR 575 lottery will have to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery office. Those who win a sum of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize amount from any authorised lottery outlet in the state.

