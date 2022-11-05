Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 574 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will put out the result of the Karunya KR 574 lottery today, 5 November at 3 PM. The results of KR-574 will be released on the state department’s official web portal. The detailed KR 574 lottery draw results will be declared from 4 PM onwards. The Karunya lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. In order to make it easy for the lottery ticket holders, the Karunya KR 574 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner of the KR 574 lottery draw will take home Rs 80 lakh. The second and the third KR 574 prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Karunya KR 574 lottery draw participants should know that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the lottery prize amount.

How to check the Karunya KR 574 lottery results?

Go to the state lottery’s web portal.

Search for the Karunya KR 574 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Click on the link of the KR 574 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the KR 574 prize?

The Karunya KR 574 lottery prize winners should match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the lottery draw’s official web portal. To claim the prize, the winners should submit their KR 574 tickets at the state lottery office within 30 days from result declaration.

Those who win a lottery prize money of Rs 5,000 or more should go through a verification process at the Kerala Lottery Office. People who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money from any authorised lottery outlet in Kerala.

Winning KR 574 lottery ticket holders should ensure that their tickets are in a good condition and not damaged. If by chance, the tickets are found to be damaged, then the lottery prize money is to be given to the winners. While you visit the Kerala lottery department’s office, the KR 574 winners should carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs in order to verify themselves.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.