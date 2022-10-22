Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 572 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Karunya KR 572 lottery draw results will be announced by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 22 October 2022 at 3 pm. Once the lottery result announcement has been made, KR 572 ticket holders must check the lottery results on the official web portal of the state lottery department. In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the KR 572 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed KR 572 results will be published on the web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Karunya KR 572 lottery’s first prize will take home a prize money of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner of the lottery draw will be getting a sum of Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner is entitled to get an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

The Karunya KR 572 lottery draw will be organised at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. KR 572 ticket holders should be aware that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applicable on the winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Karunya KR 572 results?

Visit the official website.

Look for the Karunya KR 572 lottery draw results link present on the main page.

Then, click on the link for KR 572 results. The Karunya KR 572 results will appear on the screen.

Karunya KR 572 lottery winners should match their winning lottery tickets with the result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the KR 572 winning tickets need to be submitted at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. All KR 572 winners should make sure that the lottery draw tickets are not damaged and are in a good condition.

While submitting the KR 572 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof, Aadhaar Card or voter id should be produced. The verification process needs to be completed within a span of 30 days from the result declaration, or else the prize money for KR 572 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a Karunya KR 572 lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the Kerala lottery office. While others who win a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their lottery prize money from any authorised lottery shop.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.