Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 571 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the live results of Karunya KR 571 today, 15 October. The live results of the KR 571 draw will be released at 3 pm on its web portal. The draw for KR 571 will be held at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The comprehensive breakdown of the KR 571 results will be published on the Kerala State Lottery’s official website starting from 4 pm onwards. The results for KR 571 will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette to make it easy for the ticket holders.

What are the steps to check Karunya KR 571 results?

Go to keralalotteryresult.net.

Go to the link for Karunya KR 571 Result.

A PDF of the KR 571 winners will appear on the screen.

Check the list for your KR 571 ticket number.

The lucky Karunya KR 571 first-prize winner will receive Rs 80 lakh, and the second-place winner will take home an amount of Rs 5 lakh. The third-place winner is entitled to a prize amount of Rs 1 lakh. However, it should be noted that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent from the winning sum will be deducted, while the lottery agent will receive a 10 per cent commission.

What are the steps to claim Karunya KR 571 prize money?

The KR 571 winners should present their lottery ticket along with a valid form of ID card at the Kerala government lottery office in order to collect their winning prize amount.

To receive the KR 571 prize money, a winner should submit their winning lottery ticket within one month following the announcement of the KR 571 results. Winners should note that the winning tickets should not be damaged. The prize money cannot be claimed by the winner if it is found that the KR 571 lottery tickets are damaged.

Without completing the process of verification, the KR 571 winners are not eligible to receive the prize amount. In order to claim their prize money, lottery winners in the KR 571 draw who win an amount of more than Rs 5000 are required to go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. Those who win a prize amount of less than Rs 5000 can easily collect their lottery prize money from any Kerala lottery shop in the state.

