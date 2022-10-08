Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 570 results at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will release the result of the Karunya KR 570 lottery today, 8 October at 3 pm. The KR 570 lottery results will be declared on the state department’s official web portal. The detailed official results of the KR 570 lottery draw will be released from 4 pm onwards. The Karunya KR 570 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. In order to make it convenient for the ticket holders, the Karunya KR 570 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the lottery draw will be receiving an amount of Rs 80 lakh while the second and the third prize winners are entitled to get a prize amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Participants need to be aware that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent are applicable on the lottery prize money won.

What are the steps to check the Karunya KR 570 lottery results?

Visit keralalotteryresult.net.

Search for the Karunya KR 570 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Click on the link of the KR 570 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the Karunya KR 570 prize amount?

The Karunya KR 570 lottery prize winners are required to match their winning ticket numbers with the results that have been published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official web portal. To claim the lottery prize, the winners are required to submit their KR 570 tickets at the state lottery office within a duration of 30 days of the declaration of results

Those who win a lottery prize amount of Rs 5,000 and above will need to go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. While people who win a prize of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the KR 570 lottery money from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Winning ticket holders should make sure that their KR-570 lottery tickets are in a good condition and are not damaged. If by chance, the lottery tickets are damaged, then the prize amount cannot be claimed by the winners. While visiting the lottery department’s office, the winners are required to carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs for the verification process.

