Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 569 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Karunya KR 569 lottery draw results will be announced by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 1 October 2022 at 3 pm. Once the announcement is made, ticket holders must check the KR 569 results on the official website of the state lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. To make it easy for the ticket holders, the KR 569 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed KR 569 results will be available on the web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Karunya KR 569 lottery’s first prize will take home an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner of the lottery will receive an amount of Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh.

The Karunya KR 569 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Ticket holders should be aware that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applied to the winning prize amount.

Simple steps to check the Karunya KR 569 results

Step 1: Visit keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Look for the Karunya KR 569 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Then, click on the link for KR 569 results. The Karunya KR 569 results will appear on the screen.

Karunya KR 569 lottery winners need to match their winning tickets with the result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that the KR 569 winning tickets need to be submitted at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. All winners should make sure that the lottery tickets are damage-free and in a good condition.

While submitting the lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof, like Aadhaar Card or voter id, should also be produced. The verification process needs to be completed within a span of 30 days from the result declaration, or else the prize money for KR 569 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the Kerala lottery office. While others who win a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any authorised lottery shop.

