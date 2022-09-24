Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 568 results postponed, to be declared on 29 September

The Kerala Lottery Department has postponed the result declaration of the Karunya KR 568 lottery today, 24 September. According to the lottery department’s website, the results will be announced on 29 September and will be published at keralalotteryresult.net. The Karunya KR 568 lottery draw will be organised at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. In order to make it convenient for the lottery draw participants, the Karunya KR 568 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner will win a prize of Rs 80 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will take home a prize amount of Rs 5 lakh and 1 lakh, respectively. Participants should know that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the lottery prize money.

What are the steps to check the Karunya KR 568 lottery results?

Visit the official homepage of the Kerala Lottery Department.

Search for the Karunya KR 568 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Click on the link of the KR 568 lottery results.

What is the process to claim the Karunya KR 568 prize?

The Karunya KR 568 lottery prize winners should match their lottery ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website. To claim the prize, the winners will be required to submit their KR 568 tickets at the state lottery office within a period of 30 days of result declaration.

Those who win a lottery prize money of Rs 5,000 and above will have to go through a verification process at the lottery department’s office. People winning a prize of less than Rs 5,000 are required to claim the prize money from an authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Winning ticket holders should make sure that their KR 568 tickets are not damaged. If by any chance, such tickets are found to be damaged, then the prize money will not be given to the lottery winners. While visiting the Kerala lottery department’s office, the winners are required to carry a valid identity proof along with passport-sized photographs for the process of verification.

