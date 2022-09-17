Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya KR 567 results to be declared at 3 pm; first prize Rs 80 lakh

The lottery results for Kerala’s Karunya KR 567 are going to be announced today on 17 September at 3 PM. The pdf of the official results will be released at 4 PM

The Kerala Lotter Department will announce the Karunya KR 567 draw results today, 17 September, at 3 pm. The PDF of the official results will be released at 4 pm. The lucky winner of the first prize will get a reward of Rs 80 lakh and the second prize winner will be rewarded Rs 5 lakh. The winners of the third prize in the Karunya KR 567 draw will be getting R 1 lakh. A consolation prize worth Rs. 8000 is also there. There are other prizes as well, you can check them by visiting the official website of Kerala lottery results https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

The lottery winners are required to submit their winning tickets along with the necessary documents to the lottery department within 30 days, otherwise their claim to the prize money will be rejected.

The authority to which you have to submit the claim form depends on the amount you have won. Here is a list of the prize amounts with the authorities mentioned next to them to which the claim form has to be submitted:

Rs 5000 and below – Ticket agents

Rs 1,00,000 and below – Department of District Lottery Offices

Rs 1,00,000 and below (other state) – Department of Directorate

Rs 1,00,000 and above – Department of Director of State Lotteries

Rs 1,00,000 to Rs. 20,00,000 – Department of Deputy Director

Rs 20,00,000 or above – Department of Director

Here is a list of documents that are required to be submitted by the winners:

An application with the self-attested photocopy of both sides of the winning ticket.

Two photographs of passport-size attested by gazetted officer.

Your PAN card’s self-attested copy.

The receipt of the prize money prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp of Rs. 2. You can download the receipt via this link.

Your ID proof, such as Aadhaar card or voter ID card.

If you have any doubt regarding the Kerala lottery results, then you can ask your question in the comments section of the official website of Kerala lottery results. The Kerala State Lottery Department holds seven weekly lotteries: Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal, Karunya, and Fifty Fifty.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.