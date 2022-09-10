Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 566 results at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

All the Karunya KR 566 ticket holders are advised to check the winning numbers with that of the Kerala Government Gazette or the department’s official website

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the draw result of the Karunya KR 566 lottery today, 10 September. Once released, the lottery draw participants can check the official web portal of the state lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. The live result of the KR 566 lottery draw will be announced at 3 pm, while an official result of the same will be declared on the site from 4 pm onwards. The KR 566 lottery results will also be available in the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery draw for the Karunya KR 566 will be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction under the supervision of experts.

The first prize winner of the KR 566 lottery will take home an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize lottery winners will be receiving Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Steps to check the Karunya KR 566 lottery results:

Visit keralalotteryresult.net.

Search and click on the Karunya KR 566 lottery results link that will appear on the homepage soon after its declaration.

Within a few seconds, the Karunya KR 566 lottery draw results will be displayed on the computer/laptop/phone screen.

All the Karunya KR 566 ticket holders are advised to check the winning numbers with that of the Kerala Government Gazette or the department’s official website. Following that the winners should submit their lottery tickets at the Kerala lottery office.

A valid ID proof also needs to be submitted at the lottery office along with the lottery ticket, so as to complete the process of verification. The verification process must be completed within a span of 30 days from the date of announcement of the Karunya KR 566 result.

People who win prize money of more than Rs 5,000 will have to verify themselves at the state lottery office. Ticket holders who have won less than Rs 5,000 in the Karunya KR 566 draw can easily claim their prize amount from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

