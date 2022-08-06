Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya KR 561 results out at 3 pm; first prize Rs 80 lakh

Kerala’s lottery department will be declaring the results of Karunya KR 561 lottery today, that is 6 August at 3 PM

The Kerala Lottery Department will put out the results of Karunya KR 561 lottery at 3 pm today, 6 August. If you have participated in the lottery, then the results can be checked on the official website of Kerala’s lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. The Karunya KR 561 lottery draw results will also be available on the Kerala Government Gazette for the ease of the participants. The live lottery results will be accessible from 3 pm on the website, while the detailed results will be available at 4:30 pm.

The Karunya KR 561 first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh. The KR 561 second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh, while third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh.

How to check the results:

To see the lottery results, visit the website keralalotteryresult.net.

Go to the link saying ‘Karunya Lottery Result KR 561’.

The lottery draw results will be available to you after you have clicked on the link.

How to claim the prize money:

The winners are required to submit the winning ticket within 30 days, otherwise their winning ticket will be rejected. The winners are needed to submit the winning ticket with all the required documents to the lottery authorities.

If you have won over Rs 5,000 in the Karunya KR 561 draw, you need to undergo the verification process. If you have won less than Rs 5,000 as the prize, you can collect your claim from any lottery outlet in the state

Documents required to be submitted:

These are the documents that are needed to be submitted:

1. Self-attested photocopy of both the sides of the ticket, along with application, is needed.

2. Two passport size photos attested by a Gazetted officer are required.

3. A self-attested copy of PAN card is required.

4. The prize money’s receipt with a revenue stamp of Rs 2.

5. Valid ID proof, such as Aadhaar card, PAN card or Voter ID card.

It is to be noted that the Karunya KR 561 lottery ticket should be in good condition when it is submitted. Otherwise, the prize cannot be claimed. The Kerala weekly lottery results are accessible from Monday to Sunday. The winning list for Bumper Lotteries can also be viewed, like Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja Bumper on Kerala’s lottery department’s official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.