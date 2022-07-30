Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya KR 560 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

Those who are entitled to a sum of more than Rs 5,000 in the Karunya KR 560 lottery draw will undergo a verification process to claim the prize money. Individuals who have won an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the KR 560 draw can get the prize money from any lottery shop in the state

The results of the Karunya KR 560 lottery draw will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 30 July. While the live results will be announced at 3 pm, the official results will be available on the official website from 4 pm onwards.

Lottery draw participants can visit the lottery department’s official website at keralalotteryresult.net to check if they have won a prize. The Karunya KR 560 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The KR 560 lottery draw will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan.

The first prize of the KR 560 lottery draw stands at Rs 80 lakh while the second and third prize amount to Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 is also there.

How to claim the Karunya KR 560 prize money:

Once the results are announced, ticket holders will have to match their ticket numbers with the KR 560 results published on either the web portal or the Kerala Government Gazette.

They have to submit their winning tickets to the lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram for the verification process. Individuals should note that the verification process is required to be done within 30 days of the KR 560 result declaration or the prize money cannot be claimed by the winners.

Participants are also required to carry a valid identity proof and two passport-size photographs to the lottery office for the verification purposes. It should be noted that the lottery ticket has to be in a good condition. If the lottery ticket is found to be damaged in any way, the lottery prize money cannot be claimed.

Those who are entitled to a sum of more than Rs 5,000 in the Karunya KR 560 lottery draw will undergo a verification process to claim the prize money. Individuals who have won an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the KR 560 draw can get the prize money from any lottery shop in the state.

