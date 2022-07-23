Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya KR 559 results to be out at 3 pm; first prize Rs 80 lakh

Ticket holders should keep in mind that a lottery tax of 30 percent and an agent commission of 10 percent will be deducted if the prize money exceeds Rs 10,000

The results of the Karunya KR 559 lottery draw will be released by the Kerala Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 23 July. While the live results will be out at 3 pm, the detailed results will be visible on the official website from 4 pm onwards.

Interested individuals can visit the lottery department’s official website at keralalotteryresult.net to check the winning ticket numbers. The Karunya KR 559 results will also be put out in the Kerala Government Gazette. The KR 559 lottery draw will be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan.

The first prize of the KR 559 lottery draw is Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize winners of the Karunya draw will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be awarded to certain lucky Karunya ticket holders.

Ticket holders should keep in mind that a lottery tax of 30 per cent and an agent commission of 10 per cent will be deducted if the prize money exceeds Rs 10,000.

How to claim prize money:

After the results are out, ticket holders need to verify their ticket numbers with the KR 559 results published on either the website or the Kerala Government Gazette. They have to surrender their winning tickets to the lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram to start the verification process. It is to be noted that the process should be done within 30 days of the KR 559 result declaration or the prize money cannot be claimed.

Winners also have to carry a valid identity proof and two passport-size photographs to the lottery office for the verification process. It is to be noted that the lottery ticket should be in good condition. If the ticket is damaged in any way, the prize cannot be claimed.

People who win more than Rs 5,000 in the Karunya KR 559 lottery draw need to undergo the verification process to claim the prize money. Those who get less than Rs 5,000 in the KR 559 draw can avail the prize money from any lottery shop in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.