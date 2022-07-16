Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya KR 558 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The lottery participants need to make sure their winning tickets are in a good condition and are damage free. If the ticket is found to be damaged, the Karunya KR 558 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the results for the Karunya KR 558 draw by 3 pm today, 16 July. The Karunya KR 558 lottery results will be released on the official web portal of the lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of the Karunya KR 558 lottery will be released from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it convenient for the lottery participants, the Karunya KR 558 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Karunya KR 558 first prize winner will receive a prize amount of Rs 80 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will be receiving a sum of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

A lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applicable on the prize money won by the lottery participants .

What are the steps to claim the Karunya KR 558 prize money:

Lottery prize winners are required to match their winning Karunya KR 558 ticket numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners will then have to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days of the result announcement.

When the lottery winners go to the lottery office to claim their prize amount, they should carry along a valid identification card and passport-sized photographs for identity verification.

Those who win a prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more in the Karunya KR 558 draw will be required to verify themselves at the lottery department’s office. Individuals who win a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it at any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

