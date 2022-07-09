Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya KR 557 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Karunya KR 557 winning lottery tickets must not be damaged and in good condition. Winners will have to carry a valid identification proof and two passport-sized photographs to the lottery office for claiming the prize money of Karunya KR 557 lottery

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of Karunya KR 557 lottery draw at 3 pm today, 9 July. The results will be made available on the lottery department's official website - keralalotteryresult.net.

While the live results of the Karunya KR 557 draw results will be available at 3pm, the detailed results will be out at 4 pm. The lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Karunya KR 557 lottery results will be released in the Kerala Government Gazette as well.

The Karunya KR 557 first prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second and third winners will get a prize money of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. It is to be noted that lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission will be applicable on the prize amount won.

How to claim prize money of Karunya KR 557 lottery:

Lottery winners need to match their Karunya KR 557 ticket numbers with that of those published on the lottery department's website or Kerala Government Gazette. The winners then need to submit their tickets at the state department’s lottery office within 30 days of the declaration of results.

The Karunya KR 557 winning lottery tickets must not be damaged and in good condition. Winners will have to carry a valid identification proof and two passport-sized photographs to the lottery office for claiming the prize money of Karunya KR 557 lottery.

Those who win a prize money of more than Rs 5,000 need to visit the lottery department office to collect the amount. While, individuals who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can collect their prize money from any local authorised lottery shop in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.