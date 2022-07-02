Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya KR 556 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Karunya KR 556 winners should also make sure that winning lottery tickets are in good condition and are not damaged. If the ticket is found to be damaged, the KR 556 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner

The results for the Karunya KR 556 lottery draw will be announced by the Kerala Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 2 July. The Karunya draw results will be released on the department's official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of the Karunya KR 556 lottery will be declared from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the Karunya KR 556 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Karunya KR 556 lottery draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Karunya KR 556 first prize winner is entitled to an amount of Rs 80 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will receive Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. A lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent is applicable on the KR 556 prize money won.

Here is how to claim the Karunya KR 556 prize money:

Lottery prize winners should match their winning Karunya KR 556 ticket numbers with those published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners will then be required to submit their tickets at the state department’s lottery office within 30 days from the announcement of results.

The Karunya KR 556 winners should also make sure that winning lottery tickets are in good condition and are not damaged. If the ticket is found to be damaged, the KR 556 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

When the winners go to the lottery office to claim the prize money, they should take along a valid identification card, along with two passport-sized photographs, for the verification of their identity.

Participants who win a prize of Rs 5,000 or more in the Karunya KR 556 draw will have to verify themselves at the lottery department’s office. Individuals who get a prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can go and claim the prize money at any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.