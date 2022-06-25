Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 555 draw results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

Ticket holders who win a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 have to undergo a mandatory verification process. Those who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize amount from any authorised lottery outlet in the state

The Kerala Lottery department will today, 25 June declare the results of the Karunya KR 555 lottery at 3 pm. Ticket holders can check the live lottery results on the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The lottery draw for Karunya KR 555 will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The detailed KR 555 result will be published from 4 pm onwards. To make it easy for the ticket holders, the results of the lottery draw will be released in the Kerala Government Gazette as well.

First prize winner of the Karunya KR 555 lottery will get a prize money of Rs 80 lakh. The winner of the second prize will be receiving an amount of Rs 5 lakh and the third-place winner will take home Rs 1 lakh. A few lucky winners will also get a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

Those who have participated in the lottery draw should note that a state lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent will be applicable along with an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent on the prize amount won.

Steps to check result:

Step 1: Go to the website keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Click on the link for Karunya KR 555 results.

Step 3: The Karunya KR 555 lottery results will appear on your screen.

Here’s how to claim the Karunya KR 555 prize money:

Once the lottery results are declared, the ticket holders can check their winning ticket number against the Karunya results published by the lottery department. Winners need to submit their lottery tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram for claiming the prize money.

Winning ticket holders will have to carry a valid identification proof to the lottery office for the verification purposes. This whole process should be completed within 30 days from the declaration of results, otherwise the winner will not be able to claim the prize amount.

Ticket holders who win a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 have to undergo a mandatory verification process. Those who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize amount from any authorised lottery outlet in the state.

