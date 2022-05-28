Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 551 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

Ticket holders should keep in mind that the winning tickets should be in a good condition and free of damage. When visiting the lottery office, winners are advised to bring a valid identification card along with them for the verification process

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the Karunya KR 551 lottery today, 28 May at 3 pm. The results will be announced on the official website of the lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. A detailed KR 551 results will also be available from 4 pm onwards on the official website.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction under the supervision of professional judges. The first prize winner of the Karunya KR 551 will receive an amount of 80 lakh while the second and third prize winner will be awarded Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Lottery ticket holders should note that a tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent is applicable on the amount won.

Here's how to claim the prize money:

After the announcement of the lottery result, prize winners are requested to match their ticket numbers with the ones published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The KR 551 winners are directed to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days.

Ticket holders should keep in mind that the winning tickets should be in a good condition and free of damage. When visiting the lottery office, winners are advised to bring a valid identification card along with them for the verification process.

Those who have won a prize of Rs 5,000 or more in the Karunya KR 551 lottery must go through a verification process. While, those winning an amount of less than Rs 5,000, can claim their cash prize from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

