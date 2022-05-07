Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR-548 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

Winners need to know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent are applicable to the prize amount won

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the Karunya KR-548 results at 3 pm today, 7 May. The draw results will be published on the department's official website.

The detailed results of the Karunya KR-548 lottery shall be available from 4 pm onwards. The Karunya KR-548 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette for the convenience of lottery ticket holders. The lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

What will the winners get and how is the prize money to be claimed?

The first prize winner of the Karunya KR-548 lottery will take home an amount of Rs 80 lakh, whereas the second prize winner will get a prize of Rs 5 lakh. The third prize winner of the lottery will receive an amount of Rs 1 lakh. Winners need to know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent are applicable to the prize amount won.

It is to be noted that the lottery winners are required to verify their winning tickets by matching it with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The tickets are to be submitted within 30 days from the announcement of the result. The winning lottery tickets will have to be in good condition and free from damage. Winners cannot claim the prize money if the tickets are found to be damaged. The Karunya KR-548 winners are required to carry a valid identification card along with two passport-sized photographs when they go to the lottery office to claim the prize money.

Lottery ticket holders who win a prize of Rs 5,000 or more will have to verify their credentials at the state’s lottery department office. However, those who get an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize from any local authorised lottery shop in the state.

