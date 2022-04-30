Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya KR 547 results out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

After the Karunya KR 547 lottery results are announced, the winning ticket holders should verify their numbers by matching them with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette

The Karunya KR 547 results will be declared by the Kerala lottery department at 3 pm today, 30 April. The results will be announced on the official website of Kerala Lottery. The Karunya KR 547 lottery draw will take place at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan.

At 3 pm, Karunya KR 547 lottery live results will be available, while the detailed results will be announced from 4 pm onwards. For the convenience of the ticket holders, the KR 547 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize of the Karunya KR 547 lottery is Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will get an amount of Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize winner of the Karunya KR 547 will take home an amount of Rs 1 lakh. However, it is to be noted that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and agent lottery commission of 10 per cent is applicable to the prize amount won.

Here is how you can claim the prize money

After the Karunya KR 547 lottery results are announced, the winning ticket holders should verify their numbers by matching them with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winning ticket holders should submit their Karunya KR 547 tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram. For the verification process, a valid photo identity proof is also required presented.

The verification must be completed within 30 days of result declaration, or the Karunya KR 547 lottery prize money will not be given to the winning ticket holders.

Those who win a prize of Rs 5,000 or more are required to go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. On the other hand, people who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can go to any authorised lottery outlet in the state to claim their prize.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.