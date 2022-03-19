Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 541 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

For the convenience of the ticket holders, the state lottery department will also publish the results in the Kerala Government Gazette

The day after the Holi festival could be quite lucky for some people as the Karunya KR 541 draw results will be announced by the Kerala lottery department today, 19 March. The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the KR 541 winning lottery numbers on its official website - keralalotteryresult.net.

The live KR 541 results will be announced at 3 pm, while the detailed results of the lottery will be available from 4 pm onwards. For the convenience of the ticket holders, the state lottery department will also publish the results in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the lottery will receive Rs 80 lakh, while the second-prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh. The lottery's third prize winner will take home Rs 1 lakh.

The fourth prize winner will get Rs 5,000 in the KR 541 draw, whereas, the fifth and sixth prize winners will receive Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be awarded to some fortunate KR 541 winners.

The lottery draw will be hosted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. As per a Times of India report, the price of a single Karunya KR 541 lottery is Rs 30.

How to claim Karunya KR 541 prize money:

Once the lottery results are out, KR 541 draw winners must check their ticket numbers against the results published on the official website and in the Kerala Government Gazette. The KR 541 lottery winners will have to surrender their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office with a proper identity proof such as Aadhaar Card or voter id. To claim the prize money, KR 541 winners need to submit their tickets within 30 days of the result declaration.

It is to be noted that Karunya KR 541 winners cannot claim the prize money if verification process is not completed within 30 days of the result declaration.

Individuals who win more than Rs 5,000 in the Karunya KR 541 draw need to go through the proper verification process to claim the prize money. Those who win less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their prize from any lottery shop in the state.

