Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR-540 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the result of the Karunya KR-540 lottery today, 12 March 2022. The results can be checked on the official website of Kerala Lottery at keralalotteryresult.net at 3 pm. The detailed results will be available on the website from 4 pm onwards.

For the convenience of the lottery ticket holders, the Kerala Lottery Department will also publish the results on the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize for the KR-540 is Rs 80 lakh. The second prize is of Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize winner will take home a monetary prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The fourth prize winner of Karunya KR-540 will take home Rs 5,000, while the fifth and sixth prize winners will get Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively. The lottery department will also give a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to certain fortunate winners.

After the announcement of the results, the ticket holders should match their lottery numbers with those published on the official website and in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Then, winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office and submit their Karunya KR-540 tickets. They also have to surrender a valid identification proof to initiate the verification process.

It is to be noted that the verification process must be completed within a span of 30 days from the release of the lottery result, or else the prize money cannot be claimed.

Winners of the Karunya KR-540 lottery who win more than Rs 5,000 need to go through a verification process at the government bank or at the lottery office. Those who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their monetary prize from any lottery shop in Kerala.

For the unversed, the Kerala Lottery Department is the country’s first lottery department and was established in the year 1967. It rolls out seven weekly lotteries for the people of the state. The weekly lotteries are - Karunya Plus, Pournami, Win-Win, Karunya, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, and Nirmal.

