Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 534 results to release at 3 pm; first prize Rs 80 lakh

Results for Karunya KR 534 lottery will be announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department today, 29 January at 3 pm. Ticket holders may check the result from the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department.

Live results will be released at 3 pm for Karunya KR 534 lottery and detailed results will be available at 4 pm. The KR 534 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery draw will take place on Saturday at Gorky Bhavan, situated in Thiruvananthapuram near Bakery Junction.

The first prize for Karunya KR 534 lottery is Rs 80 lakh. The second prize for the KR 534 lottery is Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will take home Rs 1 lakh. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to some lucky lottery ticket holders.

As per Times of India, the price of one Karunya KR 534 lottery ticket is Rs 30.

Here’s how to claim the prize money:

Match the winning numbers with the KR 534 lottery ticket numbers, once the result is announced. Winning ticket holders should surrender their respective tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram. For verification purposes, a valid identification proof also needs to be submitted at the lottery office. If the verification process is not completed within 30 days of result declaration, prize money of the Karunya KR 534 lottery cannot be claimed.

Winners who have won an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the Karunya KR 534 lottery may collect their prize money from any local authorized lottery shop in Kerala. Those who have won more than Rs 5,000 in the KR 534 draw need to go through the verification process at the Kerala Lottery Office.

The Kerala Lottery Department was established in the year 1967 and was India’s first ever lottery department. Now, six bumper lotteries and seven weekly ones such as the Win-Win, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, Karunya Plus, Karunya and Pournami lottery draw are conducted by the Kerala Lottery Department.

