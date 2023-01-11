The Fifty Fifty FF-32 lottery draw results will be announced by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 11 January 2023 at 3 pm. Once the FF 32 result announcement is done, participants can check their winning lottery ticket numbers on the official portal of the Kerala lottery department. In order to make it convenient for the Karunya ticket holders, the FF 32 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed results of the Fifty Fifty FF-32 lottery will be published on the web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Fifty Fifty FF-32 lottery first prize will take home an amount of Rs 1 crore. The second prize winner of the Fifty Fifty FF-32 lottery draw will receive Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner is entitled to get Rs 5000.

The Fifty Fifty FF-32 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Fifty Fifty lottery ticket holders should know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent, along with an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent, will be applied on the winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Fifty Fifty FF-32 results?

Step 1: Visit keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Go to the Fifty Fifty FF-32 lottery draw results link that is present on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, go to the link for Fifty Fifty FF-32 results. The Fifty Fifty FF-32 results will then appear on the screen.

Fifty Fifty FF-32 lottery winners should match their winning lottery tickets with the result released in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the FF 32 winning tickets should be submitted at the Lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the Fifty Fifty winners need to make sure that their winning lottery tickets are not damaged.

After submitting the Fifty Fifty FF-32 lottery ticket at the office, valid identity proof such as voter id or Aadhaar card is also needed to be submitted. The verification process should be completed within a span of one month from the result declaration, or else the prize money for FF 32 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a Fifty Fifty FF-32 lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify their identity at the state’s lottery department’s office. Others who get FF-32 prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their FF 32 prize money from an authorised lottery shop in the state.

