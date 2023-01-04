The Fifty Fifty FF-31 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 4 January 2023 at 3 pm. Once the FF-31 result announcement is done, participants will have to check their ticket numbers on the official portal of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. In order to make it easy for the Fifty Fifty ticket holders, the FF-31 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed results of the Fifty Fifty FF-31 lottery will be declared on the website from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Fifty Fifty FF-31 lottery first prize will take home a lottery prize amount of Rs 1 crore. The second prize winner of the Fifty Fifty FF-31 lottery draw will receive Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner is entitled to get Rs 5,000.

The Fifty Fifty FF-31 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Fifty Fifty lottery ticket holders should know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent along with an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applied on the winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Fifty Fifty FF-31 results?

Step 1: Visit the Kerala lottery department’s official portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Click on the FF-31 lottery draw results link that will be present on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, go to the link for Fifty Fifty FF-31 results. The lottery results will then appear on the screen.

Fifty Fifty FF-31 lottery winners should match their winning lottery tickets with the result released in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the FF 31 winning tickets should be submitted at the Lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the Fifty Fifty winners need to make sure that their winning lottery tickets are in a good condition.

While submitting the Fifty Fifty FF-31 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof including voter id or Aadhaar Card should also be submitted. The verification process should be completed within a span of one month from the result declaration, or else the prize money for FF 31 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify their identity at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who receive FF-31 prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their FF-31 prize money from an authorised lottery shop in the state.

