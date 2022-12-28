The Fifty Fifty FF 30 lottery draw results will be released by the Kerala Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 28 December 2022. Once the FF 30 results are out, the ticket holders can check their winning ticket numbers on the official web portal of the Kerala Lottery Department. The detailed FF 30 draw results will be declared on the lottery department’s web portal from 4 pm onwards.

In order to make it easy for Fifty Fifty ticket holders, the FF 30 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner of the Fifty Fifty FF 30 draw will receive Rs 1 crore. The second and third prize winners of the Fifty Fifty lottery draw will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5000 respectively.

What are the steps to check the Fifty Fifty FF 30 results?

Step 1: Logon to the official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Look for the Fifty Fifty FF 30 lottery draw results link on the webpage.

Step 3: Then, click on the link designated for FF 30 results.

Step 4: The Fifty Fifty FF 30 results will appear on the screen.

The FF 30 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Winners should note that a 30 per cent Kerala lottery tax deduction and a 10 per cent agent lottery commission will be applicable on the winning prize amount.

Soon after the announcement, the Fifty Fifty FF 30 lottery winners are advised to match their winning lottery tickets with the result released in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the FF 30 winning tickets must be submitted to the lottery department’s office in Thiruvananthapuram. All Fifty Fifty lottery winners must assure that their lottery tickets are not damaged and are in a good condition.

A valid ID proof including voter id or Aadhaar card should be submitted at the Kerala lottery office for the verification process. Those who win a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the lottery department’s office. People who get a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from an authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

