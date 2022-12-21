Kerala Lottery 2022: Fifty Fifty FF-29 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 1 crore

The Fifty Fifty FF-29 lottery draw results will be released by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 21 December 2022 at 3 pm. Once the FF 29 lottery result announcement has been made, ticket holders should check the FF 29 results on the official web portal of Kerala lottery department. In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the FF 29 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed FF 29 results should be announced on the lottery department’s web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Fifty Fifty FF-29 lottery’s first prize will get a sum of Rs 1 crore. The second prize winner of the W FF 29 lottery draw will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner is entitled to get Rs 1 lakh.

The Fifty Fifty FF-29 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. FF-29 ticket holders need to know that a 30 per cent Kerala lottery tax deduction along with a 10 per cent agent lottery commission will be charged on the winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Fifty Fifty FF-29 results?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Go to the Fifty Fifty FF-29 lottery draw results link available on the webpage.

Step 3: Then, click on the link for FF 29 results. The Fifty Fifty FF-29 results will then be displayed on the screen.

Fifty Fifty FF-29 lottery winners should match their winning Fifty Fifty lottery tickets with the result released in the State Government Gazette. After that, the FF-29 winning tickets should be submitted at the Department’s lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the Fifty Fifty lottery winners need to assure that their lottery tickets are not damaged and in a good condition.

While submitting the FF-29 lottery ticket at the office, a valid ID proof including a voter id or Aadhaar Card is required to be submitted. The verification process must be completed within a span of one month from result declaration, or else the prize money for FF-29 cannot be claimed.

Those who win FF-29 lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who get a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their FF-29 prize money from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

