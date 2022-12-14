Kerala Lottery 2022: Fifty-Fifty FF-28 lottery results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 1 crore

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will declare the result of the Fifty-Fifty FF-28 lottery today, 14 December 2022. The FF 28 lottery draw results will be released on the official web portal at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the FF-28 lottery will be awarded a sum of Rs 1 crore while the second and the third prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000, respectively. Ticket holders can check the detailed FF 28 lottery results from 4 pm onwards on the Kerala lottery website. The FF-28 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Fifty-Fifty FF-28 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette to make checking the results easier for lottery draw participants. A lottery tax deduction of 30 percent along with an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applied on the FF-28 winning amount. The prize winners should verify their FF-28 winning numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winning tickets must be submitted within a period of 30 days. Here’s how you can check the Fifty-Fifty FF-28 lottery results:

What are the steps to check the Fifty-Fifty FF-28 results?

Step 1: Visit keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Go to the Fifty-Fifty FF-28 lottery draw results link on the home page. Then click on it to access the Fifty-Fifty results.

Step 3: The Fifty-Fifty FF-28 results will appear on the screen.

The winners should submit their FF-28 tickets in good condition at the state lottery office within a month of the result declaration. FF-28 ticket holders who win more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the Kerala State Lottery Office. Participants who win prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize amount from an authorised lottery outlet in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.