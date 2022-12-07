The State Lottery Department in Kerala will be declaring the result of the Fifty Fifty FF-27 lottery today, 7 December 2022. The FF-27 lottery draw results will be announced on the official web portal at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the Fifty Fifty FF-27 lottery will receive a sum of Rs 1 crore while the second and the third prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000, respectively. Ticket holders can refer to the detailed FF 27 lottery results from 4 pm onwards on the web portal. The Fifty Fifty FF-27 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Fifty Fifty FF-27 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette so that the process becomes easy for lottery ticket holders. A lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will also be applied on the winning amount. The prize winners need to verify the FF 27 winning numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette and the winning tickets should be submitted within a period of 1 month.

Here’s how to check the Fifty Fifty FF-27 lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the department’s website at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Go to the Fifty Fifty FF-27 lottery draw results link on the home page.

Step 3: The Fifty Fifty FF-27 results will appear on the screen.

Those who have bought the Fifty Fifty FF-27 lottery ticket should match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette or the official website. The winners should submit their FF-27 tickets in a good condition at the state lottery office within one month of result declaration.

Ticket holders who get a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will have to verify themselves at the Kerala Lottery Office. While people who win a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their prize amount from an authorised lottery shop in the state.

