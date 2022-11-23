Kerala Lottery 2022: Fifty Fifty FF-25 results at 3 pm, first prize Rs 1 crore

The Kerala Lottery Department will be announcing the result of the Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery today, 23 November at 3 PM. The FF- 25 lottery results will be declared on the state department’s official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed official results of the FF-25 lottery draw will be published from 4 PM onwards. The Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of experienced judges. In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner will be getting an amount of Rs 1 crore while the second and the third prize winners will be getting a total sum of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. Participants need to be aware that a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applied on the Fifty Fifty prize money won.

What are the steps to check the Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to the lottery department’s web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search for the Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Click on the link of the Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the Fifty Fifty FF-25 prize?

The Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery prize winners should match their winning ticket numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the Kerala Department’s official web portal. To claim the prize, the winners should submit their FF-25 tickets at the state lottery office within a period of one month of the declaration of results.

Those who win a prize money of Rs 5,000 and above will be required to go through a verification process at the state’s lottery office. While people winning a prize of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the money from an authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Winning ticket holders should make sure that their lottery tickets are not damaged. If by any chance, the tickets are damaged, then the prize money will not be given to the winners. When you visit the Kerala lottery department’s office, the winners should carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs for the verification process.

