The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the results of the Akshaya AK 574 lottery draw at 3 pm today, 9 November. Ticket holders can check the lottery results by visiting the official web portal of the Kerala lottery department. The detailed results will be declared from 4 pm onwards on the website.

The Akshaya AK 574 lottery draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. In order to make it easier for ticket holders, the Akshaya AK 574 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winner of the first prize will be receiving an amount of Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third prize winners are entitled to a prize money of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. It is to be noted that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery tax commission of 10 percent will be applied on the AK-574 prize amount won.

What are the steps to check the Akshaya AK 574 lottery results?

Step 1: Go to the official portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Click on Akshaya AK 574 lottery results link.

Step 3: The AK 574 draw results will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Ticket holders should match their respective ticket numbers with the winning results.

What are the steps to claim the Akshaya AK 574 prize money?

After the AK 574 lottery draw results are declared, the ticket holders should match their numbers with the ones released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winners of the Akshaya AK 574 lottery draw will then be required to submit their tickets at the lottery office within a month from the date of result announcement. The winners should note that the winning tickets are in a good condition and not damaged. If the tickets are damaged, the winner will not be able to claim the prize money.

While visiting the lottery office to claim the prize, winners of AK-574 will be required to carry a valid identification card along with passport-size photographs.

Those who have won a prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more in the AK 574 lottery will be required to go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. Those who win a sum of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize amount from any authorised lottery outlet in the state.

