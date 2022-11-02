Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 573 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the result of the Akshaya AK 573 lottery today, 2 November at 3 PM. The lottery draw results will be announced on the state department’s official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed lottery draw results of the AK 573 lottery draw will be declared from 4 PM onwards. The Akshaya AK 573 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. In order to make it convenient for the lottery ticket holders, the Akshaya AK 573 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the AK 573 lottery draw will be receiving an amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will be getting a prize money of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Lottery draw participants need to know that a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applied on the lottery prize amount.

How to check the Akshaya AK 573 lottery results?

Step 1: Visit the state lottery’s web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search for the Akshaya AK 573 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Click on the link of the AK 573 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the AK 573 prize?

The Akshaya AK 573 lottery prize winners should match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the lottery draw’s official web portal. To claim the prize, the winners need to submit their AK 573 tickets at the state lottery office within a month of result declaration.

Those who win a lottery prize money of Rs 5,000 will be required to go through a verification process at the Kerala Lottery Office. People who win a lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Winning AK 573 lottery ticket holders need to ensure that their lottery tickets are in a good condition and are not damaged. If by any chance, the tickets are found to be damaged, then the lottery prize money should be given to the winners. While you visit the Kerala lottery department’s office, the AK 573 winners need to carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs in order to verify themselves.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.