Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 572 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Akshaya AK 572 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 26 October at 3 pm on the official website at keralalotteryresult.net. Once announced, AK-572 ticket holders must check the lottery results on the official web portal of the state lottery department. In order to make it easy for the lottery ticket holders, the AK 572 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed AK 572 results will also be available on the official web portal from 4 pm onwards. The first prize winner of the Akshaya AK 572 lottery will take home an amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner of the Akshaya lottery draw will be getting a prize money of Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner is entitled to get a sum of Rs 1 lakh.

The Akshaya AK 572 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. The AK 572 ticket holders should be aware that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the prize money.

What are the steps to check the Akshaya AK 572 results?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of the lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Look for the Akshaya AK 572 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Then, click on the lottery link for AK 572 results. The Akshaya AK 572 results will appear on the screen.

Akshaya AK 572 lottery winners should match their winning tickets with the lottery draw result released in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the AK 572 winning tickets are required to be submitted at the state lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. All AK-572 winners need to make sure that the Akshaya lottery tickets are damage-free and in a good condition.

While submitting the AK-572 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof, like Aadhaar Card or voter id, is also required to be presented. The verification process should be completed within 30 days from the date of result declaration, or else the prize money for AK 572 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify their identity at the Kerala lottery office. On the other hand, those who are entitled to get a lottery prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from an authorised lottery shop.

