The Akshaya AK 571 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 19 October 2022 at 3 pm. Once the lottery announcement is made, AK 571 ticket holders must check the AK 571 results on the official web portal of the state lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. To make it convenient for the ticket holders, the AK 571 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed AK 571 results will be published on the web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Akshaya AK 571 lottery’s first prize will take home a prize amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner of the lottery draw will be receiving the prize money amount of Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will be getting Rs 1 lakh.

The Akshaya AK 571 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Ticket holders should know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be charged on the winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Akshaya AK 571 results?

Step 1: Visit the website keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Look for the Akshaya AK 571 lottery draw results link present on the main page.

Step 3: Then, click on the link for AK 571 results. The Akshaya AK 571 results will appear on the screen.

Akshaya AK 571 lottery winners are required to match their winning lottery tickets with the result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the AK 571 winning tickets need to be deposited at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. All AK 571 winners should make sure that the lottery draw tickets are damage-free and in a good condition.

While submitting the AK 571 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof, like Aadhaar Card or voter id, needs to be produced. The verification process has to be completed within a span of one month from the result declaration, or else the prize money for AK 571 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery office. While others who win a lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any authorised lottery shop.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.