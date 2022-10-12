Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 570 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Akshaya AK 570 lottery draw results will be announced by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 12 October, at 3 pm. Once the announcement is made, AK-570 ticket holders must check the results on the official website of the state lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. To make it easy for the lottery ticket holders, the AK 570 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed AK 570 results will be available on the web portal from 4 pm onwards. The first prize winner of the Akshaya AK 570 lottery will take home an amount of Rs 70 lakh. The AK 570 second prize winner will receive Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh. The Akshaya AK 570 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Ticket holders need to be aware that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applied to the lottery prize amount.

Simple steps to check the Akshaya AK 570 results:

Step 1: Visit keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Look for the Akshaya AK 570 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Then, click on the link for AK 570 results. The Akshaya AK 570 results will appear on the screen.

Akshaya AK 570 lottery winners should match their winning tickets with the lottery result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the AK 570 winning tickets need to be submitted at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. All AK-570 winners should make sure that the Akshaya lottery tickets are damage-free and in a good condition.

While submitting the AK-570 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof, like Aadhaar Card or voter id, should also be produced. The verification process should be completed within 30 days from the result declaration, or else the prize money for AK 570 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 need to verify their identity at the Kerala lottery office. While those who have won a lottery prize of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from an authorised lottery shop.

