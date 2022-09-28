Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK-568 results at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the result of the Akshaya AK-568 lottery today, 28 September at 3 pm. The AK 568 lottery results will be declared on the state department’s official website at keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed AK-568 results will be published from 4 pm onwards. The Akshaya AK-568 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. In order to make it easy for the lottery ticket holders, the Akshaya AK-568 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner of the AK 568 lottery will be getting an amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second and the third prize winners are entitled to get a total sum of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Participants should know that a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent are applicable on the lottery draw prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Akshaya AK-568 lottery results?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the state’s lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search for the Akshaya AK-568 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Click on the link of the AK-568 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the Akshaya AK-568 prize?

The Akshaya AK-568 lottery prize winners should match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official webportal. To claim the prize, the winners should submit their AK 568 tickets at the state lottery office in a period of 30 days after the result declaration.

Those who win a prize money of Rs 5,000 and above will be required to go through a verification process at the lottery department’s office. While people winning a prize of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Winning ticket holders should make sure that their AK-568 lottery tickets are in a good condition and are not damaged. If by any chance, the tickets are damaged, then the prize amount will not be given to the lottery winners. When you visit the Kerala lottery department’s office, the winners should carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs for the purpose of verification.

