Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 567 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the lottery draw result of the Akshaya AK 567 lottery today, 21 September. Once released, the lottery draw participants can check the draw results on the official web portal of the state lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. The live result of the AK 567 lottery draw will be declared at 3 PM, while an official result of the same will be released on the website from 4 PM onwards. The AK 567 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery draw for the Akshaya AK 567 will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction under the supervision of experts.

The first prize winner of the AK 567 lottery will be getting an amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize lottery winners will take home an amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

What are the steps to check the Akshaya AK 567 lottery results?

Step 1: Visit the lottery department’s official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search and click on the Akshaya AK 567 lottery results link that will get active on the homepage soon after the result declaration.

Step 3: Within a few seconds, the Akshaya AK 567 lottery draw results will appear on the screen.

All the Akshaya AK 567 ticket holders are advised to check the winning lottery numbers with that of the Kerala Government Gazette or the state department’s official website. Following that, the winners will be required to submit their lottery tickets at the Kerala lottery office.

A valid ID proof should be submitted at the lottery office along with the lottery ticket, so as to complete the verification process. The process of verification should be completed within a period of 30 days from the date of announcement of the Akshaya AK 567 result.

People who win prize amounts of more than Rs 5,000 will have to go through a verification process at the state lottery office. Ticket holders who have won an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the Akshaya AK 567 draw can easily claim their lottery amount from any authorised lottery outlet in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.