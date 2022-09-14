Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 566 results at 3 PM, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The first prize winner of the AK 566 lottery will be getting an amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize lottery winners will be getting Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will be announcing the Akshaya AK 566 draw result today, 14 September. Once the results are declared, the lottery draw participants may check the official website of the state lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. The live result of the AK 566 lottery draw will be declared at 3 PM, while an official result of the same will be out on the site from 4 PM onwards. The KR 566 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery draw for the Akshaya AK 566 will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction under the supervision of experts.

The first prize winner of the AK 566 lottery will be getting an amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize lottery winners will be getting Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Here are the steps to check the Akshaya AK 566 lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of Kerala’s lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search and click on the Akshaya AK 566 lottery results link that will appear on the homepage soon after its declaration.

Step 3: Within a few seconds, the Akshaya AK 566 lottery draw results will appear on the laptop/computer/phone screen.

All the Akshaya AK 566 ticket holders should check the winning numbers with the numbers present in the Kerala Government Gazette or the department’s official website. Following that, the winners are required to submit their lottery tickets at the Kerala lottery office.

A valid ID proof is also to be submitted at the lottery office along with the Kerala lottery ticket, so as to complete the verification process. The verification process should be completed within a period of 30 days from the date of announcement of the Akshaya AK 566 result.

Those who win a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery office. Ticket holders who have won an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the Akshaya AK 566 draw can easily claim their prize amount from an authorised lottery outlet in the state.

