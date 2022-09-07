The Kerala Lottery Department will release the result of the Akshaya AK 565 lottery today, 7 September at 3 PM. The AK 565 lottery results will be declared on the state department’s official website at keralalotteryresult.net

The Kerala Lottery Department will release the result of the Akshaya AK 565 lottery today, 7 September at 3 PM. The AK 565 lottery results will be declared on the state department’s official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed official results of the lottery draw will be released from 4 PM onwards. The lottery draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the Akshaya AK 565 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner will get an amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will be getting an amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Participants need to know that a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent are applicable on the prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Akshaya AK 565 lottery results?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the state’s lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search for the Akshaya AK 565 lottery draw results link present on the main page.

Step 3: Click on the link of the AK 565 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the Akshaya AK 565 prize?

The Akshaya AK 565 lottery prize winners should match their lottery ticket numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website. To claim the prize, the winners need to submit their AK 565 tickets at the state lottery office within a duration of 30 days of the declaration of results

Those who win a prize money of Rs 5,000 and above will be required to go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. While people winning a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000, can claim the money from an authorised lottery outlet in Kerala.

Winning ticket holders are required to make sure that their lottery tickets are in a good condition and are not damaged. If by any chance, the lottery tickets are not in a good condition, then the winners will not get the prize amount. As they visit the Kerala lottery department’s office, the winners need to carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs for the verification process.

