Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK-562 results at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The results of the Akshaya AK-562 lottery will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winning ticket holders are required to thoroughly check and verify their lottery number with the results declared in the gazette

The results for the Akshaya AK-562 lottery will be declared at 3 pm today, 17 August, by the Kerala State Lottery Department. While live results for the draw will be announced at 3 PM, the official results will also be declared on the website of the Kerala State Lottery Department from 4 PM onwards. The Akshaya AK-562 results can be checked on the official website at keralalotteryresult.net. The first prize winner of the AK-562 lottery will get a price money of Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner is entitled to receive a sum of Rs 5 lakh while the third prize winner will be getting Rs 1 lakh. The draw for Akshaya AK-562 lottery will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala under the supervision of two independent judges.

What are the steps to check the Akshaya AK-562 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search for the link of Akshaya AK-562 results given on the page.

Step 3: Click on that link.

Step 4: The winning numbers of the AK-562 lottery will appear on your screen.

Once the result is checked, the winning ticket holders are required to present their winning lottery ticket along with the ID proof at the Kerala Lottery Office located in Thiruvananthapuram. The document verification process is to be completed within 30 days of result declaration, failing which, the prize money of Akshaya AK-562 lottery cannot be claimed.

Those who have won an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the lottery draw can claim their prize money from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala and they do not have to go through to the lottery office for the submission of their identity proof.

However, those who win an amount that is more than Rs 5,000 are required to go through the verification process at the Kerala lottery office.

