Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 561 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala Lottery department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK 561 draw today, 10 August at 3 pm. The results of the Akshaya AK 561 draw can be checked on the official website of the state lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. The Akshaya lottery results for AK 561 draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The live AK 561 result will be released from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it convenient for the lottery participants, results of the draw will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette as well.

The winner of the Akshaya AK 561 will take home a prize amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will receive Rs 5 lakh while the amount for the third prize winner is Rs 1 lakh. Those who participate in the draw should note that a state lottery tax deduction of 30 percent along with an agent lottery commission of 10 percent is applied on the amount won by lottery winners.

Here are the steps to claim the Akshaya AK 561 prize money:

Step 1: Go to the Kerala Lottery Department’s official result portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Click on the link for Akshaya AK 561 results.

Step 3: The Akshaya AK 561 lottery results will then be displayed on the screen.

Once the AK 561 lottery results are officially declared, ticket holders will have to match their winning ticket number with the Akshaya AK 561 results published by the state lottery department. Winners need to carry along their lottery tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram to claim the prize money.

Winning ticket holders are also required to carry a valid identification proof to the lottery office for the purpose of verification. This whole process has to be completed within 30 days of the lottery announcement; otherwise the winners cannot claim the prize amount.

Ticket holders who get an amount of more than Rs 5,000 should undergo a mandatory verification process. Those who win a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 need to claim it from any authorised lottery outlet in Kerala.

