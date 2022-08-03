Kerala lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 560 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

When the lottery draw winners visit the lottery office to claim their lottery prize amount, they should carry along a valid identification card and two passport-sized photographs for the process of identity verification

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the results for the Akshaya AK 560 draw by 3 pm today, 3 August. The Akshaya Lottery Result AK 560 lottery results will be published on the official web portal of the state’s lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of the Akshaya AK 560 lottery will be declared from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it convenient for the lottery draw participants, the Akshaya AK 560 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The AK 560 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Akshaya AK 560 first prize winner will get an amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second and the third prize winners are entitled to a sum of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

A lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applicable on the prize money won by the participants.

What are the steps to claim the Akshaya AK 560 prize money:

Those who have bought the lottery tickets need to match their winning Akshaya AK 560 ticket numbers with the results declared in the Kerala Government Gazette. The AK 560 winners will then be required to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days of result announcement.

The lottery participants are required to make sure that their AK 560 winning tickets are in good condition and are damage free. If the lottery ticket is found to be damaged, the Akshaya AK 560 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

When the lottery draw winners visit the lottery office to claim their lottery prize amount, they should carry along a valid identification card and two passport-sized photographs for the process of identity verification.

Those who win an amount of Rs 5,000 or more in the Akshaya AK 560 draw will be required to verify themselves at the lottery department’s office. Participants who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim the amount at any authorised lottery outlet in Kerala.

