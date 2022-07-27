Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK-559 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Akshaya AK-559 lottery prize winners should match their winning ticket numbers with the results that have been published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the result of the Akshaya AK-559 lottery today, 27 July at 3 pm. The AK-559 lottery results will be published on the state department’s official website at keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed official results of the same will further be published from 4 pm onwards.

The Akshaya AK-559 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction under the supervision of experienced judges. To make it easy for ticket holders, the Akshaya AK-559 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will receive a sum of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Participants should note that a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent are applicable to the prize-winning amount.

Steps how to check the Akshaya AK-559 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to the official page at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search for the Akshaya AK-559 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Click on the link showing AK-559 lottery results.

Step 4: Those who have bought a ticket are suggested to match their numbers with the winning lottery result.

Here’s how to claim the prize:

The Akshaya AK-559 lottery prize winners should match their winning ticket numbers with the results that have been published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website. To claim the prize, the winners will have to submit their AK-559 tickets at the state lottery office within a period of 30 days of the result declaration.

Those winning prize money of Rs 5,000 and above will have to endure a verification process at the lottery office. While people winning a prize of less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim the money at any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Winning ticket holders must make sure that their respective tickets are in a good condition and not torn or damaged anywhere. If by any chance, the tickets are damaged, then the prize amount will not be handed over to the winners. While visiting the Kerala lottery office, the winners have to carry valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs for the verification process.

